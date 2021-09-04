Nebraska Wesleyan's Terry ties school record with 7 TD passes in rout of Eureka

“The O-line gave me a great pocket to throw from, and as you can tell, I have some great receivers who can go out and make plays.”

On the third play of the second quarter, Terry hit Mathis for a 40-yard touchdown, then hooked up with O’Connell for a 61-yarder to give the Wolves a 41-13 advantage with 11:17 left in the half.

NWU added two more scores in the final two minutes on the half on a 2-yard run by Josh Romaine and a 51-yard interception return for a TD by freshman defensive back Karrell Simpson. He also picked off a Red Devils pass on their first offensive play of the game and returned it 29 yards to the Eureka 11, leading to Terry’s second TD pass.

“We had a lot of respect for Eureka’s defensive line and linebackers. They’re a good group up front and we knew they would make it tough on us to run the ball,” NWU coach Brian Keller said. “We thought we could take advantage of some things in the secondary, and we executed our passing game almost perfectly.”

Terry’s day was finished after he hooked up with Trace Leners on a fade pattern to the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard TD pass with 3:07 left in the third quarter. Wesleyan capped the scoring on a 15-yard run by Zander Vargas with 11:12 to play.