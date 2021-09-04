Nebraska Wesleyan's Terry ties school record with 7 TD passes in rout of Eureka

The Nebraska Wesleyan scoring explosion was already well underway midway through the second quarter Saturday when fireworks went off in the neighborhood surrounding Abel Stadium to celebrate Nebraska’s victory over Fordham in downtown Lincoln.
NWU quarterback Carter Terry tied a school record with seven touchdown passes, including six in the first half of the Prairie Wolves’ 69-20, season-opening football win over Eureka, snapping an eight-game losing streak over the past two seasons.
Terry, a former Northwest all-stater, completed 14-of-17 passes for 332 yards in the first half in leading NWU to a 55-20 halftime edge. Four of those came in the first 8 minutes, 38 seconds of the game as he propelled Wesleyan to a 28-0 lead on TD passes to Alex Mathis (19 yards), David O’Connell (12 yards) and a pair to Kevin Tims (50 and 38 yards).
Terry, who finished 17-of-22 for 391 yards, connected on 12 of his last 13 throws of the first half. The only miss was a drop to a wide-open receiver who was headed to the end zone.
With 116 practices and lifting sessions between last fall (no games because of the COVID-19 pandemic), last spring (just one game) and the 2021 preseason, it’s obvious the time has been well-spent developing chemistry between the junior quarterback and his receivers.
“We knew we were going to come out firing, and I’m super-proud of how we executed,” said Terry, a backup his freshman year to Jonathan Curti.
“The O-line gave me a great pocket to throw from, and as you can tell, I have some great receivers who can go out and make plays.”
On the third play of the second quarter, Terry hit Mathis for a 40-yard touchdown, then hooked up with O’Connell for a 61-yarder to give the Wolves a 41-13 advantage with 11:17 left in the half.
NWU added two more scores in the final two minutes on the half on a 2-yard run by Josh Romaine and a 51-yard interception return for a TD by freshman defensive back Karrell Simpson. He also picked off a Red Devils pass on their first offensive play of the game and returned it 29 yards to the Eureka 11, leading to Terry’s second TD pass.
“We had a lot of respect for Eureka’s defensive line and linebackers. They’re a good group up front and we knew they would make it tough on us to run the ball,” NWU coach Brian Keller said. “We thought we could take advantage of some things in the secondary, and we executed our passing game almost perfectly.”
Terry’s day was finished after he hooked up with Trace Leners on a fade pattern to the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard TD pass with 3:07 left in the third quarter. Wesleyan capped the scoring on a 15-yard run by Zander Vargas with 11:12 to play.
The Prairie Wolves shut out Eureka in the second half with the help of interceptions by Ashton Kirkland and Quinn Keller.
NWU finishes the nonconference portion of the schedule at Augsburg University in Minneapolis next Saturday before starting American Rivers Conference play at Central on Sept. 18.