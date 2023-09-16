Nebraska Wesleyan is starting the season 3-0 for the first time since 2019 after a 21-13 victory over Simpson on Saturday at Abel Stadium in the American Rivers Conference opener for both teams.

The Prairie Wolves' defensive performance included two sacks, a forced fumble and two interceptions. After allowing 30 points and 416 passing yards last week, the Wolves were motivated to impose their will on the Storm (1-2).

“Our defense played great,” Wesleyan coach Brian Keller said. “They played with a lot of heart and a lot of desire. They’ve been our strong point all year, and they carried us today.”

The first half started slow after inclement weather delayed the start of the game by 45 minutes. The Prairie Wolves opened the scoring late in the first quarter with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Carter Terry to Cole Siems. Siems was the go-to wide receiver for Terry, hauling in seven passes for 97 yards.

The Wolves took a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Terry to Jaheim Felder.

In the first half, Terry threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns. This came a week after throwing four interceptions against Mayville State.

Keller raved about his quarterback.

“Carter has been here for five years, started for three," Keller said. "Quarterbacks are going to have days like he did last week, but we knew he would bounce back. He did just that and really had a nice game for us.”

The second half started with another defensive highlight for the Wolves. The Storm drove the ball down the field, only to be stopped on fourth down deep in Wesleyan territory. The Wolves immediately answered with a 68-yard touchdown run from Nathan Athouris to take a 21-0 lead.

Athouris was the lead back for Wesleyan, touching the ball 19 times for 148 yards. He also had two receptions for 15 yards.

The Simpson offense started to get rolling in the fourth quarter with an eight-play, 81-yard drive that finished with a 31-yard touchdown pass from J Jensen III to Reed Worth. After an interception, another quick Storm score to cut the lead to eight.

Jensen finished the game with 288 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kevon Bickham was the top receiver for the Storm with nine receptions and 82 yards. Worth had eight receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Prairie Wolf offense continued to stall out in the fourth quarter, leaving it to the defense to win the game. Simpson was in the middle of a 12-play, 52-yard drive with three minutes to try to send the game to overtime when Eli Mackowski came up with an interception at the Wesleyan 5-yard line to send the Wolves to 3-0.

Nebraska Wesleyan was picked to finish ninth in the American Rivers Conference, and a start like this gives a lot of confidence to a team that is trying to prove itself.

The Wolves travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, next Saturday to take on Coe College. The Kohawks are also 3-0.

Top Journal Star photos for September 2023