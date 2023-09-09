Nebraska Wesleyan celebrated senior day at Abel Stadium on Saturday with a 33-30 win over Mayville State, avenging a 2022 loss.

It’s been two years since the Prairie Wolves started the season 2-0, and Saturday was their first win at home since then. The game featured plenty of offense, with key turnovers late in the game helping the Wolves land in the win column.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair that ended in a last-second touchdown pass to Cole Siems from Carter Terry, giving the Wolves a 26-23 lead.

The 2022 game in Mayville, South Dakota, was also a shootout in the first half, with the Comets leading 28-27 at halftime before winning 55-48 in overtime.

Nebraska Wesleyan’s defense came out strong in the second half, intercepting Salmon three times and keeping the Comets' offense out of the end zone. Mayville State's only second-half score came on a 57-yard interception return by Danzele Navy late in the third quarter.

Wesleyan went ahead 33-30 with an eight-play, 53-yard drive finished by Terry's 1-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.

The next two Mayville State drives ended on interceptions by the Wolves' Jaydon Tarohocker and Wolfgang Leroux.

On their last possession of the game, the Comets drove to the Wesleyan 27 before turning the ball over on downs, and the Prairie Wolves ran out the clock.

Max Brinker and Dominic Darrah led the Wesleyan defense with six tackles each. Aashton Kirkland also recorded an interception for the Wolves.

Siems led the team in receiving with four receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. The Prairie Wolves gained 177 yards on the ground, led by Trystin Myers with 90 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Athouris added 52 yards rushing and a touchdown. Terry threw four interceptions, but he also had 267 yards passing and two touchdowns and rushed for a third.

Mayville State came to Lincoln with an unorthodox game plan. Comets quarterback Tim Salmon threw the ball 44 times for 416 yards and three touchdowns while handing the ball off … never.

“Every team is unique throughout our schedule, but our team throwing the ball a lot helps our defense get a good look at that kind of style in practice,” said NWU coach Brian Keller. “We have the luxury of playing 10-11 defensive linemen, and that helps a lot in slowing down an offense like that.”

Starting off 2-0 is a huge confidence boost for a team that was picked to finish ninth in the American Rivers Conference this season.

“One of the first goals we had this season was to be 2-0 in nonconference play," Keller said. "The degree of difficulty steps up significantly next weekend, and that is something that we will have to prepare for. I want our kids to enjoy this one but understand there is a lot of mistakes we have to fix to continue to do what we are doing.”

Nebraska Wesleyan will start conference play on Saturday against Simpson College at Abel Stadium.