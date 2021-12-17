 Skip to main content
Nebraska-Kearney QB TJ Davis finishes second for the Harlon Hill Trophy
STATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Nebraska-Kearney QB TJ Davis finishes second for the Harlon Hill Trophy

TJ Davis, Nebraska-Kearney

Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis celebrates a touchdown during the 2021 season.

 CORBEY DORSEY, UNK Athletics

When TJ Davis arrived at Nebraska-Kearney, he was fifth on the quarterback depth chart.

On Friday, he finished runner-up in voting for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

Davis became the second Loper to finish second for the NCAA Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Shepherd (West Virginia) junior quarterback Tyson Bagent won the award, receiving 44 first-place votes.

Shepherd threw for 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Davis received 17 first-place votes after accounting for 40 touchdowns (21 passing and 18 rushing), 1,151 rushing yards and 2,320 passing yards. The redshirt freshman had four games with at least four touchdowns and eight straight games with at least two touchdown passes.

Northwest Missouri State running back Al McKeller was third in the voting and Colorado Mines running back Michael Zeman was fourth.

Justin Coleman, who played quarterback at UNK, finished runner-up for the Harlon Hill Trophy in 2000.

 

