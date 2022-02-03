McMenamin steps down as Wayne State football coach for Division I opportunity

John McMenamin is stepping down as Wayne State's football coach to coach wide receivers at Tulane.

Wayne State announced McMenamin's resignation Thursday.

McMenamin, an Elkhorn native, was at Wayne State for two seasons, though the Wildcats only played one year in that time because of COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season. When the team did return to the field, McMenamin led the Wildcats to a 7-4 record, the program's first seven-win season since 2011.

"I want to thank Coach McMenamin for his leadership to improve and advance the Wildcat football program,” athletic director Mike Powicki said in a statement. "We are most certainly in a better spot than when he first arrived. John inherited a challenging situation building a program through a pandemic, but he and his coaching staff rose to the challenge."

McMenamin will reunite with Jim Svoboda, who was recently hired as Tulane's offensive coordinator. McMenamin played quarterback at Northwest Missouri State when Svoboda, who also coached at Nebraska Wesleyan, was the Bearcats' offensive coordinator. McMenamin later served as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri where Svoboda served as head coach.

