 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McMenamin steps down as Wayne State football coach for Division I opportunity

  • 0
John McMenamin

John McMenamin served as Wayne State's football coach for two seasons.

 BOB BERRY, Wayne State Athletics

John McMenamin is stepping down as Wayne State's football coach to coach wide receivers at Tulane.

Wayne State announced McMenamin's resignation Thursday.

McMenamin, an Elkhorn native, was at Wayne State for two seasons, though the Wildcats only played one year in that time because of COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season. When the team did return to the field, McMenamin led the Wildcats to a 7-4 record, the program's first seven-win season since 2011.

"I want to thank Coach McMenamin for his leadership to improve and advance the Wildcat football program,” athletic director Mike Powicki said in a statement. "We are most certainly in a better spot than when he first arrived. John inherited a challenging situation building a program through a pandemic, but he and his coaching staff rose to the challenge."

McMenamin will reunite with Jim Svoboda, who was recently hired as Tulane's offensive coordinator. McMenamin played quarterback at Northwest Missouri State when Svoboda, who also coached at Nebraska Wesleyan, was the Bearcats' offensive coordinator. McMenamin later served as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri where Svoboda served as head coach.

People are also reading…

Hired in 2019, John McMenamin hasn't yet coached a game for Wayne State. That changes Thursday
Nebraska-Kearney QB TJ Davis finishes second for the Harlon Hill Trophy

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: The Huskers' new QBs, and the 'narrative' surrounding them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News