Last-second penalty helps Lopers get first-round playoff win

Western Colorado was inside the Nebraska-Kearney 10-yard line in the final seconds, only to have a false-start penalty end the game Saturday in the Lopers' 31-24 win in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in Gunnison, Colorado.

After the Lopers (11-2) took the lead on TJ Davis' 2-yard rushing touchdown with 1:52 left in the game, the Mountaineers went 72 yards to reach the UNK 5 with 5 seconds to go. The penalty on the offense included a 10-second runoff, ending the game.

The Lopers led 10-3 at halftime. After the Mountaineers (10-3) tied it on Connor Desch's 41-yard touchdown pass, the Lopers put together back-to-back scoring drives in the third quarter to take a 24-10 lead.

First, Dalton Sealey picked up his second touchdown on an 18-yard run. Then Davis, who led the Lopers with 100 yards on the ground, scored his first touchdown on a 2-yard.

Western Colorado roared back in the fourth, getting another Desch touchdown pass and a 3-yard touchdown run by Josh Cummings to tie the game at 24 with 6:16 left.

The Lopers then put together their only extended drive of the fourth quarter, going 74 yards in 4:19 for Davis' second TD and a 31-24 lead.