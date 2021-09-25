Last-minute field goal lifts Loras past Nebraska Wesleyan

Kevin Tims put on an offensive show for Nebraska Wesleyan, but Loras came out with the showstopper in the final minute of regulation.
The Duhawks escaped the Prairie Wolves (2-2 overall, 0-2 American Rivers Conference) 31-30 at Abel Stadium Saturday behind a 37-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining to cap a six-play, 42-yard drive.
Nebraska Wesleyan had the final shot with a Carter Terry 58-yard heave to Sam Homan that was tipped away in the end zone.
"This is a tough loss. It really is," Nebraska Wesleyan head coach Brian Keller said. "We give them a blocked punt touchdown and we drop a pass for a touchdown down here. We had a turnover late that let (Loras) back into the ball game. Uncharacteristic stuff to really shoot ourselves in the foot like that."
Tims finished with nine catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns, including his final score that gave NWU a 23-14 lead with 10:53 to play in the fourth quarter. The former Nebraska Wesleyan quarterback had scores of 70, 47 and 49 yards.
"He was a high school quarterback and really good one and was a quarterback for us," Keller said. "(Tims) was behind Jon Curti, who ended up be an all-time passer. He was just too good of an athlete to be standing on the sideline. We had to get him on the field, and he was certainly agreeable moving to receiver."
The NWU senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, now has six touchdowns on the season, with five of them going for more than 40 yards.
"Sometimes you have to tip your cap to the playmakers I have on offense," Tims said. "You can always rely on the other receivers and running backs to make things happen. Sometimes you just have to sit back and let your other playmakers make a play.
"It honestly comes down to establishing the run game. So hats off to our (offensive) line and running backs. And there are a lot of threats on this offense, so you have to cover a handful of guys. That gives me space to work. Again, it's really not me doing the work. It's the (opposing) defense having to respect other factors and other playmakers on the team."
The Nebraska Wesleyan defense also came to play. The Prairie Wolves made two fourth-down stops, including a goal-line stand in the third quarter, and finished with a fumble recover and interception.
"I'm not taking anything away from Loras (2-2 overall, 2-0 ARC), but I really feel like we gave them the ball game there," Keller said. "Our defense played fantastic. They came up time-and-time again, and it was just offensively we made some mistakes.
Nebraska Wesleyan next faces Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, at 1 p.m. Oct. 2.