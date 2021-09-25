Last-minute field goal lifts Loras past Nebraska Wesleyan

The NWU senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, now has six touchdowns on the season, with five of them going for more than 40 yards.

"Sometimes you have to tip your cap to the playmakers I have on offense," Tims said. "You can always rely on the other receivers and running backs to make things happen. Sometimes you just have to sit back and let your other playmakers make a play.

"It honestly comes down to establishing the run game. So hats off to our (offensive) line and running backs. And there are a lot of threats on this offense, so you have to cover a handful of guys. That gives me space to work. Again, it's really not me doing the work. It's the (opposing) defense having to respect other factors and other playmakers on the team."

The Nebraska Wesleyan defense also came to play. The Prairie Wolves made two fourth-down stops, including a goal-line stand in the third quarter, and finished with a fumble recover and interception.

"I'm not taking anything away from Loras (2-2 overall, 2-0 ARC), but I really feel like we gave them the ball game there," Keller said. "Our defense played fantastic. They came up time-and-time again, and it was just offensively we made some mistakes.

Nebraska Wesleyan next faces Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, at 1 p.m. Oct. 2.

