Just how impressive is Lane Napier's five-year run at Concordia? 'It's kind of unbelievable'

Corby Osten wants to set the record straight.
"I was against the running back thing from the time we started recruiting him," he says.
Osten, the Concordia football team's defensive coordinator, is talking about Lane Napier, who continues to push his Great Plains Athletic Conference record out of reach.
Napier, a fifth-year senior, is the GPAC's all-time leader in tackles. Yes, tackles. Not rushing yards or touchdowns.
Napier is a bruising linebacker for the Bulldogs — and he logged his 500th tackle Oct. 23 against Midland in Seward. But, earlier this week, Osten and Napier reminisced on the two days — OK, maybe one and a half — he spent as a running back as a true freshman in 2017 preseason camp.
"The coaches came up to me and asked if I'd rather play defense, and ever since then, it's been good," Napier said.
Good? Osten says, "It's kind of unbelievable."
Napier broke the GPAC tackles record last season. It's unclear where he stands all-time in the NAIA, which doesn't keep such records. Now, as he takes advantage of a "COVID-19 year," he's running up the score. Five hundred was just another benchmark.
"They did an announcement (during the game Saturday), but we were in our defensive huddle on the sideline talking and I never even heard it," Napier said. "Guys were coming up to tell me about it."
In a sense, Napier's blissful unawareness of his own public recognition is fitting. He says he's not focused on individual achievements. Everyone says that, though.
It's his actions that hammer it home.
"If you were to walk through (the Bulldogs' facility), you'd see him just going about his daily routine and getting done what he needs to get done," Osten said. "Nothing flashy, nothing special, just goes about it.
"He's really subtle."
Well, at least some of it is flashy. The way he hits a crease and thumps a ball carrier is flashy. So is the way he reads offenses and beats his opposition to spots on the field.
Napier, who enjoyed a fruitful high school career at Aquinas from 2013-16, isn't the fastest linebacker in the GPAC. Chances are, there are others stronger than him.
Yet, he's the best. How?
Osten is the guy to ask. He's watched more film on Napier than anyone over the past five years. Rewinding his pre-snap reads. Zooming in on his "trigger" choices. Maybe a little slow-motion on his tackling technique.
"His instincts are unbelievable," Osten said. "I can't even explain it. As a coach, you always try to put your guys in the right place at the right time.
"With him, the right place is just on the field."
Napier and the Bulldogs are 5-3 entering a Saturday tilt against Doane in Seward. With two games left in the regular season, Concordia is assured at least a .500 record, a feat that has only been accomplished once (2017) during Napier's time on campus.
The lack of consistent winning — Concordia is 21-25 since Napier's freshman season — clearly bugs him.
It's one part of the reason he decided to return in 2021.
As the world navigated through the pandemic last season, the Bulldogs only played eight of 10 planned games. Napier also missed the most extensive time of his career with an injury that left him sidelined for nearly half of those. (Still, he was a GPAC first-team selection).
"I just didn't really want that to be my last season, what I was going to remember," Napier said. "That was how I was seeing it."
Well, that, and "I have the rest of my life to grow up," he added.
The 22-year-old says he knew he wanted to return for one last go-round, at least from a football perspective. What he didn't know was if returning was the best decision from a personal level, and if it would affect any career goals. A business major, Napier wants to try and fuse business with sports in his career. Go figure.
Then March rolled around, and spring workouts loomed.
"Getting toward the start of spring ball, I really started to miss it," Napier said. "I talked to the coaches and just decided there wasn't a point for me not to come back."
The Bulldogs, of course, were happy to have him.
"It gave me a great opportunity to be around the guys again and have another year with them," Napier said.