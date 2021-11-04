Just how impressive is Lane Napier's five-year run at Concordia? 'It's kind of unbelievable'

"With him, the right place is just on the field."

Napier and the Bulldogs are 5-3 entering a Saturday tilt against Doane in Seward. With two games left in the regular season, Concordia is assured at least a .500 record, a feat that has only been accomplished once (2017) during Napier's time on campus.

The lack of consistent winning — Concordia is 21-25 since Napier's freshman season — clearly bugs him.

It's one part of the reason he decided to return in 2021.

As the world navigated through the pandemic last season, the Bulldogs only played eight of 10 planned games. Napier also missed the most extensive time of his career with an injury that left him sidelined for nearly half of those. (Still, he was a GPAC first-team selection).

"I just didn't really want that to be my last season, what I was going to remember," Napier said. "That was how I was seeing it."

Well, that, and "I have the rest of my life to grow up," he added.