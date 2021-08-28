In no hurry to 'grow up,' Concordia's Napier returns to add to GPAC tackles record

SEWARD — Lane Napier will return to Concordia's defense this season as a fifth-year senior and the Great Plains Athletic Conference record-holder in career tackles.

But the 22-year-old from David City wants to leave Concordia the same way he arrived.

“To win,” Napier said following a recent scrimmage against Nebraska Wesleyan. “I think ultimately all of us guys just want to win. When we came in, now fifth-years, we came in our freshman year and had a pretty solid team. We had a couple down years, and we want that winning season and to show people what we can do.”

Napier broke the GPAC tackle record last season and currently has 401 stops, hitting the 400-tackle plateau in the final game of the 2020 season.

Though Napier brings a veteran appearance to the defense, he could have easily rode off into the sunset as one of the Bulldogs' best.

“I didn't want to grow up,” said Napier, who was an All-American last year. “I didn't want to miss the guys and we always talk about it here that we have a brotherhood. It's true to me and it's the reason I don't want to leave.”

Strapping on the pads one last season for Napier has brought a new feeling and a familiar one.