In John McMenamin's first season on the sideline, Wayne State is surpassing expectations. Here's why he isn't surprised

“The buzz around campus is really good and a lot of people are noticing how we are doing,” quarterback Nick Bohn said. “I think it’s a good thing to be noticed around your campus, but we are trying to stay humble, keep winning and proving people wrong.”

A big key to the Wildcats’ success in recent weeks has been the emergence of the youth. There are four freshmen starting on defense and five on offense, including Bohn.

He scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help his team dig out of a 24-7 deficit to beat Minnesota State.

Freshman linebacker Alex Kowalcyzk was the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week after 11 tackles in the win.

“They don’t buy into the narrative of what you are supposed to be,” McMenamin said. “They don’t know any better. ... They just play hard and never give up.”

Combine the underclassman and the experienced leadership and Wayne has what McMenamin says is the biggest reason for the memorable start: unity.

“We are an aligned group,” he said. “They are united in the line of, ‘All for one, one for all.' We may not be the most talented in any of these games and we are not the biggest. But, we are disciplined and we are aligned, and that has taken us a long ways.