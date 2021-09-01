Hired in 2019, John McMenamin hasn't yet coached a game for Wayne State. That changes Thursday

“We went through the summer and got prepped as best we could, and then, obviously the season got canceled,” McMenamin said. “So, as tough as it was on our kids, it helped our program because we were able to add a whole other recruiting class to our numbers.”

When it came to weightlifting, it was quite a transformation for a young Wildcat squad. When McMenamin and staff arrived, they took an initial test of all players on the roster.

Six passed. One year later, that number is 40.

“So, it was just a benchmark and it worked out really perfect, because then they could see a year from now, and we just had a lot of guys make a lot of gains,” said McMenamin. “Our strength coaches did a great job with those kids and they bought in.”

When it comes to his on-field philosophy, it’s pretty simple: great teams thrive in the fourth quarter.

That philosophy is engraved every day in practice where the coaching staff puts the players in pressure-packed situations.

“You just have to apply pressure and diamonds are formed by handling pressure well and so we try and put our kids in those environments all the time,” McMenamin said. “We keep score. Not that every drill we practice is competitive, but there’s consequences.”