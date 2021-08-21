Here's our preseason top 25 teams in the country, and what to expect from them in 2021

Good tunes: According to the experts, the Sooners have the top lead man in quarterback Spencer Rattler. Add newcomers Eric Gray at RB and Mike Woods at WR, and the Sooners should win the Big 12 again.

Stop the music! The defense improved last year under Alex Grinch, but this unit is still capable of missing the charts. That said, Nik Bonitto is one of the top linebackers in the country.

5. Ohio State

Previous ranking: 2

Weeks on the charts: 934

Hit song: "Iron Man"

Good tunes: The Buckeyes are going to push around just about everybody up front. Thayer Munford and Nick Petit-Frere lead a stout O-line, and Chris Olave highlights a deep group of receivers.

Stop the music! The defense gave up nearly 26 points per game and many, many big plays last year. The front four will be very good, but OSU must address some holes in the back seven.

6. Iowa State

Previous ranking: 9

Weeks on the charts: 65