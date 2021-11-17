From UNK to SDSU and back to UNK, Loper safety Blake Bubak grateful for his path's twists and turns

"At first it was kind of nice being a student and having time to do homework and relax. But then I felt like I wasn't getting my full college experience while I was in Lincoln. I feel like there was more that I could have been doing."

Nebraska-Kearney had a new football coach, and Bubak wanted to see if there was a chance to join the team.

Lynn was still trying to get acclimated to the new job, so he knew little about Bubak. But he told the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder to show up to "mad drills," a winter-conditioning program that took place on the football field.

Bubak, who was a three-sport standout at Columbus, secured a roster spot, and after impressing on the scout team in the fall 2017 — he was ineligible to play at the time — he worked his way onto the two-deep. By the 2018 season, he was starting at safety and finished with 39 tackles and five pass breakups.

Much like the Lopers under Lynn, Bubak kept accelerating. He started every game as a junior, had two strong games last fall in the COVID-shortened season and was named captain for his final season of 2021.