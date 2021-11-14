For first time since 2011, Nebraska-Kearney is headed to the DII playoffs

Josh Lynn took over one of Division II's worst programs in 2017 and has now turned it into a playoff outfit.

Nebraska-Kearney is head to the postseason after being selected as one of 28 teams for the DII playoffs, which begin Saturday at home sites. The Lopers, who finished the regular season at 9-2, will play at Western Colorado at noon.

Western Colorado is the No. 3 seed. The Mountaineers (10-1) finished as co-champions in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

UNK will be making its fourth appearance in the DII playoffs, and first since 2011.

After losing at Fort Hays State on Oct. 2, the Lopers closed the regular season winning five of six. The only loss in that stretch was a 66-13 setback at Northwest Missouri State, which earned the No. 2 seed.

UNK has gotten better in each of Lynn's five seasons at the helm. After the 2017 team went 3-8, the Lopers have gone 5-6, 7-5, 2-0 and now 9-2.

"We're in baby," Lynn said. "Looking over the numbers this weekend I felt pretty good where we were at. Of course, you never know after it goes to the regional and then national committee.

"Super excited and proud of our team. We now get to see an old RMAC foe."