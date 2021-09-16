Film from the spring has NWU QB Carter Terry ready for another shot at Central

“Over the summer I’d sit down and watch (the Central game) two, three times a week when I had nothing to do,” Terry said. “Go over mental things on what I thought I could improve on; looking over Central’s defense in different looks they gave and help me gather information the next time we played them. Watching our guys and little things we could improve on. Usually a couple times a week I’d go back and watch it, because it was our only game. It was nice to be able to have that and it helped us a lot entering in the fall just having that one game.”

Terry garnered American Rivers Conference offensive player of the week honors following the Prairie Wolves' opening victory.

Though the 5-foot-11 gunslinger had already made a career start, Keller mentioned in a scrimmage game against Concordia that no starting spots were guaranteed with almost two new freshman classes at NWU’s disposal.

“I really tried not to look at the bad side of things with COVID,” Terry said. “Looking through the lens of how I could get better each day, and that really motivated me to stay hungry and the thought of getting better each day.”

Through two games Terry has slung the ball for 683 yards and eight touchdowns, completing 47 of 73 passes and just two interceptions. He will get a second shot at Central at 1 p.m. Saturday in Pella, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.