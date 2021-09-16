Film from the spring has NWU QB Carter Terry ready for another shot at Central

Nebraska Wesleyan quarterback Carter Terry woke up with a smile in early September and it has only gotten bigger.
After making his first career start as the Prairie Wolves' quarterback April 10 in the team's only game in the spring season, Terry began the fall with a seven-touchdown performance, tying NWU’s school record, en route to a 69-20 victory over Eureka on Sept. 4. It was the most points the Prairie Wolves scored in a game since 1919.
“That was a lot of fun,” Terry said. “We prepared really well that week and knew we had a good shot to score a lot of points. Coach (Brian Keller) came up with a great game plan and receivers did a great job of getting open. It felt pretty smooth and really nice to start out on the right foot.”
NWU and Terry followed up with a 20-19 victory over Augsburg on the road in Minneapolis, moving the Prairie Wolves to 2-0 and giving them their first nonconference road win since 2018.
It had been a long wait for Terry, with just his second career start between a 147-day layover. In NWU's one game in the spring, a 37-19 loss to Central College, the Grand Island native accounted for three touchdown passes, including one on his final pass with 31 seconds left.
It was a game Terry was thankful just to be able to play after the rest of NWU’s spring slate was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Over the summer I’d sit down and watch (the Central game) two, three times a week when I had nothing to do,” Terry said. “Go over mental things on what I thought I could improve on; looking over Central’s defense in different looks they gave and help me gather information the next time we played them. Watching our guys and little things we could improve on. Usually a couple times a week I’d go back and watch it, because it was our only game. It was nice to be able to have that and it helped us a lot entering in the fall just having that one game.”
Terry garnered American Rivers Conference offensive player of the week honors following the Prairie Wolves' opening victory.
Though the 5-foot-11 gunslinger had already made a career start, Keller mentioned in a scrimmage game against Concordia that no starting spots were guaranteed with almost two new freshman classes at NWU’s disposal.
“I really tried not to look at the bad side of things with COVID,” Terry said. “Looking through the lens of how I could get better each day, and that really motivated me to stay hungry and the thought of getting better each day.”
Through two games Terry has slung the ball for 683 yards and eight touchdowns, completing 47 of 73 passes and just two interceptions. He will get a second shot at Central at 1 p.m. Saturday in Pella, Iowa.