Concordia's Napier set to wrap his career at Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday, or maybe not

SEWARD — Concordia football coach Patrick Daberkow doesn’t have to look far for his No. 1 recruiting target for next year.

Daberkow sees him every day, whether it be practices, games, team meetings or sessions in the weight room. He’s working hard for a commitment, but the prospect is still leaving his options open, even when he’s sitting in the coach’s office.

Due to the disruption COVID-19 has had on NAIA college football, everyone will carry over an extra year of eligibility into 2021.

That means senior All-America linebacker Lane Napier could be back for one more season and that the Bulldogs’ season finale at Dakota Wesleyan (3-5) Saturday may not be the end of his illustrious career.

The 6-foot, 220-pound Napier is hoping to do an internship this spring with a local accounting firm and then graduate with his bachelor's degree in business administration and finance.

Then he’ll have to decide between going into the workforce or coming back for some graduate work and playing college football one more season.

“I haven’t really thought about it; I’ve just tried to stay focused on this season,” Napier said. “That’s something I need to figure out next semester.”