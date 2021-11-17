Concordia's Napier named GPAC defensive player of the year; UNK's Davis, Lynn receive top honors

Concordia could always count on Lane Napier making plays.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference can always count on the standout linebacker being near the top of the postseason awards haul.
The Bulldog fifth-year senior was named to the all-GPAC first team for a fifth time Wednesday. Napier also was named the league's defensive player of the year.
After returning for an extra season following the COVID-19 fallout, Napier finished second nationally in tackles at 134. He had three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception, a forced fumble and one sack.
The Aquinas graduate finished with 535 career tackles, which shattered the conference record.
Joining Napier on the all-GPAC first team were teammates Johnny Robinson III (center) and Garrett Schardt (tight end). Schardt, a BDS graduate, hauled in 32 catches for a team-best 504 yards and five touchdowns.
Doane had three defensive players — lineman Ty Barbazon, linebacker Riley Heithoff and defensive back Damond Brown — land on the all-GPAC first team.
Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck was named GPAC offensive player of the year and Morningside's Steve Ryan was tabbed the league's top coach.
Dolincheck, a Bellevue West graduate, leads the country in total yards (3,308), passing efficiency (185) and completion percentage 68%).
Morningside wideout Reid Jurgensmeier, a Bishop Neumann grad, was named to the first team after catching 68 balls for 1,038 yards and 13 touchdowns.
UNK's Davis, Lynn earn top honors: Nebraska-Kearney quarterback T.J. Davis and coach Josh Lynn garnered all-conference honors after leading the Lopers to their best season since joining the MIAA.
Davis was named MIAA offensive player of the year and Lynn was named coach of the year.
Davis, a likely candidate for the Division II Harlon Hill award, led the conference in scoring with 21 touchdown passes and 16 rushing scores. The junior threw for 2,051 yards and rushed for 1,039 as UNK lead the MIAA in scoring and rushing yards.
Lynn was recognized after leading the Lopers to a 9-2 record during the regular season.
Teammates joining Davis on the all-MIAA first team were all-purpose back Dayton Sealey, offensive lineman Corey Hoelck and defensive back Darius Swanson.
UNK offensive linemen Kooper Reece, defensive lineman Tell Spies, linebacker Atoatasi Fox and punter Hunter Krause were named to the third.
UNK will play at Western Colorado in the first round of the Division II playoffs Saturday.
Bohn top newcomer in NSIC: Wayne State freshman quarterback Nick Bohn was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference offensive newcomer of the year Wednesday.
The Bennington graduate started eight games and threw for 1,921 yards and ran for another 583 while totaling 24 touchdowns.
