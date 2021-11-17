Concordia's Napier named GPAC defensive player of the year; UNK's Davis, Lynn receive top honors

Concordia could always count on Lane Napier making plays.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference can always count on the standout linebacker being near the top of the postseason awards haul.

The Bulldog fifth-year senior was named to the all-GPAC first team for a fifth time Wednesday. Napier also was named the league's defensive player of the year.

After returning for an extra season following the COVID-19 fallout, Napier finished second nationally in tackles at 134. He had three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception, a forced fumble and one sack.

The Aquinas graduate finished with 535 career tackles, which shattered the conference record.

Joining Napier on the all-GPAC first team were teammates Johnny Robinson III (center) and Garrett Schardt (tight end). Schardt, a BDS graduate, hauled in 32 catches for a team-best 504 yards and five touchdowns.

Doane had three defensive players — lineman Ty Barbazon, linebacker Riley Heithoff and defensive back Damond Brown — land on the all-GPAC first team.

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck was named GPAC offensive player of the year and Morningside's Steve Ryan was tabbed the league's top coach.