Concordia's Lane Napier named an All-American for a fourth straight season

Concordia linebacker Lane Napier was named an NAIA football All-American for a fourth time, this time receiving first-team honors Monday.

The senior piled up 134 tackles and was second nationally in tackles per game (13.4). The Great Plains Athletic Conference defensive player of the year shattered school and conference records and finished his five-year career with 535 tackles.

Napier is the first Concordia player to be named an All-American over four seasons. The Aquinas graduate earned honorable-mention honors in 2018 and 2019 and was named a second-teamer in 2020.

Morningside, which will play for a national championship Saturday, had multiple Nebraska natives on the All-America teams.

Quarterback and Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck was named to the first team after leading the nation in passing yards (4,378), passing touchdowns (42) and passing efficiency. Senior wideout and Bishop Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier and senior offensive lineman and O'Neill native Jason Hahlbeck were named to the second team.

Doane junior defensive lineman Ty Barbazon was named to the second team. He became the first Doane defensive player to earn All-America honors since Weylin Dittmar in 1999.