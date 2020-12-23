Concordia's Lane Napier earns all-conference honors for a fourth season

Concordia landed five players on the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference first-team.

The GPAC released its football honors Wednesday.

Running back Jonah Weyand, wide receiver Korrell Koehlmoos, tight end Garret Schardt, offensive lineman Christian Schlepp and linebacker Lane Napier received first-team honors.

Doane linebacker Riley Heithoff also was named to the first team.

Napier, an Aquinas graduate, became the first Concordia football player to earn first-team all-conference accolades all four seasons. Napier had a team-high 54 tackles despite battling injuries.

Weyand, a Crete graduate, rushed for 625 yards and nine scores on 146 attempts, while Schardt, a BDS graduate, emerged as one of the league's top tight ends. He caught 25 passes for 430 yards.

Koehlmoos, a Wisner-Pilger grad, had 25 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns.

Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima was named the GPAC offensive player of the year, and Morningside defensive lineman Niklaus Gutav was honored as the top defensive player. Morningside's Steve Ryan was named the coach of the year.