Concordia football

Lane Napier returns to the Concordia Bulldogs defense as a fifth-year senior and the GPAC record holder in career tackles. But the 22-year old from David City wants to leave Concordia the same way he joined the program.
“To win,” Napier said. “I think ultimately all of us guys just want to win. When we came in, now fifth years, we came in our freshmen year and had a pretty solid team. We had a couple down years, and we want that winning season and to show people what we can do.”
Napier broke the GPAC tackle record last season and currently has 401 career tackles, hitting the 400-tackle plateau in the final game of the 2020 season.
Though Napier returns a veteran appearance to the Bulldogs defense, he could have easily rode off into the sunset as one of the Bulldogs best.
“I didn't want to grow up,” Napier said. “I didn't want to miss the guys and we always talk about it here that we have a brotherhood. It's true to me and it's the reason I don't want to leave.”
Strapping on the pads one last season for Napier has brought a new feeling and a familiar one.
“That I'm getting old,” Napier said. “But it was pure excitement. Our first few practices were just jerseys and the second we put pads on everybody changes. Everyone's mindset changed and ever since then we've been working hard all week.”
Concordia finished 4-4 in the 2020-21 season and are expected to have sophomore Wyatt Ehlers taking snaps for the Bulldogs this season. Ehlers is three years into the Concordia system, but will be a first-year starter.
“Wyatt is primed and ready to be our starting quarterback,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “I think he does a lot of great things (and) brings a lot to the table. He has a surrounding cast that has a lot of experience and has started a lot of games. … We are really excited about him and what we can do this year on offense.”
Ehlers will have returning starting running back Jonah Weyand in the back field, who took over the role of the Bulldogs' starting back last season, with a complement of speedy youth that was showcased Saturday in a scrimmage with Nebraska Wesleyan in Seward.
“We've got a bunch of winners in this locker room,” Weyand said. “You see it in the offseason and you see it in season. We've got guys that just refuse to lose. We are a team that prides ourselves on relentlessness, discipline, commitment and being physical. We've got guys that embody that perfectly.”
Concordia kicks off the season with a tough test against 2020 NAIA National Semifinalists and GPAC regular-season champion Morningside on Sept. 4 in Sioux City, Iowa.