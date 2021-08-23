Concordia football

Lane Napier returns to the Concordia Bulldogs defense as a fifth-year senior and the GPAC record holder in career tackles. But the 22-year old from David City wants to leave Concordia the same way he joined the program.

“To win,” Napier said. “I think ultimately all of us guys just want to win. When we came in, now fifth years, we came in our freshmen year and had a pretty solid team. We had a couple down years, and we want that winning season and to show people what we can do.”

Napier broke the GPAC tackle record last season and currently has 401 career tackles, hitting the 400-tackle plateau in the final game of the 2020 season.

Though Napier returns a veteran appearance to the Bulldogs defense, he could have easily rode off into the sunset as one of the Bulldogs best.

“I didn't want to grow up,” Napier said. “I didn't want to miss the guys and we always talk about it here that we have a brotherhood. It's true to me and it's the reason I don't want to leave.”

Strapping on the pads one last season for Napier has brought a new feeling and a familiar one.