Concordia finds its starting QB in McGarvie, who totals 5 touchdowns in win over DWU

"He looks sharp, right?" Dakerkow said. "For a freshman, it is really encouraging to see him play the way that he's playing. He's very poised. He's just a poised leader and I'm really excited to see him take off."

McGarvie said his confidence is in a much better place after last week's 31-7 loss to No. 2 Northwestern.

A 29-yard pass to Garrett Schardt to open the game helped. The Lincoln North Star graduate followed with a 22-yard burst, and scored two plays later on a 28-yard run.

McGarvie guided the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-3 Great Plains Athletic Conference) to touchdowns on their first two drives.

"Last week had an off game and to just bounce back and do this performance was amazing," said McGarvie, who completed eight of his first nine passes. "After the first touchdown, it was just growing and just kept going for me."

Concordia, however, couldn't maintain momentum offensively and was hindered by a couple of fumbles — one in the red zone and another on a muffed punt that put Dakota Wesleyan in good position to get back into the game in the second quarter.

But Concordia's defense didn't let it happen.

The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 58 yards in the first half.