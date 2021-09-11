Concordia dispatches Briar Cliff as North Star grad McGarvie throws 4 TDs in fourth quarter

The Concordia football team was in control Saturday. Then a former Lincoln North Star standout added an exclamation point.

Leading 33-21 after the third quarter, Concordia scored 28 fourth-quarter points to put away Briar Cliff 61-21 at Bulldog Stadium.

DJ McGarvie, who was a North Star senior last year, played quarterback for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, and threw four touchdown passes.

Korrell Koehlmoos led Concordia (1-1) in receiving with seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs had a 26-7 lead by halftime. Devin Zeigler and Qyalan Clay both had 1-yard rushing scores, and Centennial grad Wyatt Ehlers threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Schardt.

Briar Cliff (0-3) managed just 10 rushing yards, while the Concordia offense hummed to 136 yards on the ground and threw for 384 more.

Ehlers completed 13 of 21 passes for 204 yards for Concordia before passing the reins to McGarvie, who completed 7 of 8 passes for four scores and 150 yards.

Concordia gained 24 first downs — the Chargers had six — and averaged 6½ yards in 80 plays.

Concordia turns its attention to a top-25 matchup at NAIA No. 14 Dordt on Sept. 18.

