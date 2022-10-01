Central blasts Prairie Wolves with third-quarter surge

Central College dominated Nebraska Wesleyan, beating them 58-0 on Saturday afternoon in Abel Stadium.

Central quarterback Cooper Downs led the way, throwing five third-quarter touchdown passes on 19 attempts. The five touchdowns in a quarter ties the NCAA Division III record.

Nebraska Wesleyan failed to generate anything offensively, racking up only 178 yards of total offense and eight first downs. Wide receiver Trace Leners led the offense with six receptions for 43 yards.

Central's Keegan Glover rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Central rushed it 57 times for 378 yards.

Concordia 20, Dakota Wesleyan 12: A 20-point third quarter for Concordia, paired with a strong defensive performance, was enough to take down Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota. Concordia quarterback DJ McGarvie connected with wide receiver Korrell Koehlmoos for all three touchdowns in the third quarter.

Jamestown 41, Doane 17: Cade Torgerson led the way for the Jamestown offense, going 18-38 with four touchdown passes in Jamestown, South Dakota. Doane struggled to contain the Jamestown offense, who racked up 498 yards of total offense and gained 6.3 yards per play.

Morningside 44, Midland 12: Trailing at halftime, the top-ranked Mustangs turned up in the second half in Fremont. Joe Dolincheck had another big outing, completing 16 of 28 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Jared Quinonez scored all 12 points with second-quarter field goals for the 17th-ranked Warriors, with a long of 46 yards.

Winona State 38, Wayne State 14: The Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-point lead but could not hold it in Winona, Minnesota. Winona State had two special-teams scores in the fourth quarter. Nick Bohn of the Wildcats threw for 204 yards and a score with a team-high 74 yards on the ground.