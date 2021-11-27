Angelo State bottles up Davis, Nebraska-Kearney offense in DII playoff victory

Very few teams had an answer for quarterback T.J. Davis and Nebraska-Kearney's offense this season.

Until Saturday, that is.

Angelo State bottled up the UNK standout and MIAA offensive player of the year in a 20-7 victory against the No. 21 Lopers in the second round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs in San Angelo, Texas.

The loss closes out one of Nebraska-Kearney's best seasons in school history. The Lopers (10-3) were making their first playoff appearance in a decade.

Down 20-0 and in need of a spark, the Lopers got it from junior safety Darius Swanson, who picked off a pass in the third quarter. UNK scored four plays later on Dayton Sealey's touchdown run.

But UNK could never get its offense going. The Lopers, who averaged 470.4 offensive yards per game before Saturday, were held to a season-low 203 total yards by Angelo State (11-2).

Davis was 9-of-22 for 86 yards through the air and was held to 12 yards on 16 carries. The junior was sacked four times.

Angelo State finished with 424 total yards, including 252 on the ground.

