You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
American Rivers Conference moving forward with reduced fall sports schedule
View Comments

American Rivers Conference moving forward with reduced fall sports schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
NWU logo

The American Rivers Conference plans to move forward with fall sports but with a reduced schedule in football and single round-robin slates in the other sports because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Tuesday, the ARC, which consists of Nebraska Wesleyan and eight Iowa NCAA Division III colleges, announced that new schedules will be revealed as soon as revised drafts pass through the conference’s governance groups. The conference also stated that it will adjust schedules if public health conditions in the region warrant.

The other fall sports affected in addition to football are men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball.

“I know the decision to reduce competition this fall was not made lightly,” Nebraska Wesleyan President Darrin Good said in a statement. “I strongly support the American Rivers Conference decision and applaud their continued efforts to put the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our entire campus communities at the forefront while still providing the best competition experiences that we can offer during this unprecedented time. I look forward to cheering on our Prairie Wolves and safety hosting competitions.”

The ARC is leaving non-conference competition up to the discretion of each individual school. NWU is currently scheduled to open its football season Sept. 5 at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. A Sept. 12 home game against Augsburg University has already been cancelled.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Rand: NCAA makes it clear: Football running out of time to save season
College Sports

Michael Rand: NCAA makes it clear: Football running out of time to save season

In perhaps the most sobering picture yet of where things stand for fall college sports, the NCAA on Thursday released a series of guidelines for a potential return-to-competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid all the protocols and possibilities, such as daily health checks and testing within 72 hours of competition in some sports, were some words that should strike fear in - or, hopefully, ...

NCAA's COVID-19 safety recommendations for college football include testing within 72 hours of game days — and a stern warning
College Sports

NCAA's COVID-19 safety recommendations for college football include testing within 72 hours of game days — and a stern warning

As college sports tries to determine the safest way to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA on Thursday released a set of guidelines and a foreboding statement from the organization's president. Among the NCAA recommendations are testing football players within 72 hours of each game and isolating players who have prolonged contact with anyone who tests positive. Similar measures were ...

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Will Allow Athletes to Make Money From Endorsements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News