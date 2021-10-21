After waiting his turn, Southwest grad Frazzie Wynn finds daylight as Doane's go-to back

It's a much bigger workload for the 5-foot-7, 190-pound junior, who saw limited touches playing behind two seniors in Jacobi White and Jamaine Derogene last year.

"I only had 17 carries for about 100 yards," Wynn said. "It was very little, (and) during that time I was just being patient, because I knew my time was going to come."

That meant a different approach to the offseason, and making the most of his opportunities, like that one he ran into Saturday against Hastings when the field opened up. Now Wynn is getting the bulk of the carries while sharing time with freshman LJ Butler.

In high school, Wynn could rely on his speed to get around the edges. He's had to learn to run differently in college, getting more comfortable running north and south.

"Every yard counts, especially when you get to the next level," Wynn said. "Everything is faster so you just got to put your foot down and go up the field because going side to side will not help you out."

It's a reason why Wynn gravitates to NFL running backs like J.K. Dobbins (Ravens) and Dalvin Cook (Vikings) when looking for players to model his game after.

"Just those types of running backs who are really elusive and have that burst of speed out of the hole," the Doane junior said.