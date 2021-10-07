After trading three-step drops for routes and breaks, NWU's Tims emerges as one of top receivers in DII

Tims hauled in nine passes for 127 yards in NWU's 28-21 win against Luther on Saturday, and is part of an offense that ranks second in the ARC in passing yards at 290.6 per contest.

Tims had nine catches for 204 yards and three scores against Loras.

The Colorado Springs native spent a lot of his junior season (2019) learning the ins and outs and nuances of the position. He'd ask questions of the younger and older players and watch YouTube videos in an effort to get down route running and footwork.

After all, going from quarterback to wideout can be quite a transition.

"You can run routes all day and not get the ball and not get a target," said Tims, who also returns kicks. "In terms of a quarterback, you're on every play, the ball is in your hands every single play.

"I think it's a very selfless position, so you can be running and blocking your tail off all game and might not even have a chance to have the ball in your hands, so that was kind of a transition of you never know when your next opportunity is going to come."

This season has been about maturing as a pass catcher and building chemistry with Terry and the receivers, something the players worked on during the offseason.