Creighton names Holy Cross' Marcus Blossom as its next AD

After a comprehensive and national search for a successor to Bruce Rasmussen, Creighton announced the hiring of Marcus Blossom as its next athletic director, the school announced Monday.

Blossom, 41, was Holy Cross' athletic director for two years after spending five years at Boston College as senior associate athletic director for business and administration.

Rasmussen, 70, announced his retirement on July 19, about a month after he and the school were sanctioned by the NCAA for the only major rules violation of his tenure.

Blossom has a background with Jesuit higher education, and he is no stranger to the Big East, having spent two years with Providence as associate athletic director for business operations. Earlier in his career, he also served as assistant director of championships for the NCAA, managing the complex process of championship host-city selection, among other duties.

