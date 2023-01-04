State college hoops glance:

A 31-point third quarter helped the Doane women's basketball team to an 89-83 road win against Midland on Wednesday.

The Tigers got 21 points from Megan Chambers and 20 from Mak Hatcliff. The two combined for 21 points in the big third quarter.

Hatcliff also recorded team highs with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Doane shot 57% from the field and made 15 of 24 free throws.

Martin Luther 63, Nebraska Wesleyan 52: The Knights jumped to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter and led the rest of the way. Martin Luther made 9 of 15 shots in that frame, including three three-pointers.

The Prairie Wolves shot just 35% from the field. Brianna Denton led NWU with 12 points.

Providence 79, Creighton 75: Morgan Maly's career-high 30 points were not enough for the No. 25 Bluejays to avoid the home upset. Maly hit six of Creighton's 16 three-pointers.

The Friars' Grace Efosa had 27 points in the win.