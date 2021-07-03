State college co-coach of year: With winning in her DNA, Eighmey elevates UNK women's basketball program

Carrie Eighmey believes she had a team built to handle the challenges of a COVID-19 season.
The Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball coach used words like resilient, tough, hardworking, together and unselfish to describe the Lopers.
Include winning DNA, as well.
All those traits fueled a memorable run during an unusual season. Nebraska-Kearney finished 23-4, won the MIAA Tournament championship on the home team's court and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years.
After leading UNK to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16, Eighmey is the Journal Star's 2021 state college co-coach of year, sharing the honor with Doane track and field coach Ed Fye.
"Obviously it was a very different year than anything we've experienced, so it's going to be memorable for a lot of reasons," said Eighmey, who wrapped up her fifth season as UNK coach. "Obviously I've never coached a team during a pandemic, so that will be memorable for sure. I think that in itself is a little bit reflective of our team, how resilient they are and just the type of people they are."
UNK beat Minnesota Duluth in the opening round of the DII Tournament before falling to Central Missouri in the Sweet 16. A week earlier, UNK reached a peak by beating host Fort Hays State 57-51 in the MIAA Tournament final.
Led by all-conference players Elisa Backes, Brooke Carlson and Haley Simental, UNK finished Nos. 9 and 10 in the final polls, marking the program's best finish since 1997-98.
For Eighmey and the Lopers, it's been a steady climb toward the top of a very competitive conference for women's basketball.
The Lopers were 16-14 in Eighmey's first season (2015-16) in Kearney, then 12-16, 21-7 and 15-14.
UNK made a big jump in 2019-20, finishing 26-6 overall and third in the MIAA at 14-5. Though it was one of the best seasons in school history, it was heartbreak at the end as the Lopers were not selected for the NCAA Tournament.
But it was clear, UNK was on the right track.
"The first couple of years I just really felt like we were trying to keep our head above water, just in the sense of when you rebuild a program, you just try to recruit the best that you can," Eighmey said. "I think it takes you a couple years to figure out what works in the league that you're in, what works in the institution that you're coaching at."
By Year 3 or 4, Eighmey and her staff felt like they knew what type of players they wanted to recruit and what it was going to take to compete with MIAA powers Central Missouri and Fort Hays State.
"Once we kind of started to get that figured out and recruit accordingly, things started to fall together," she said.
Eighmey has been a part of winning cultures for most of her life, whether as a player or as a coach being tasked with crafting a successful program.
In high school, she was part of Sandy Creek's 95-game winning streak while playing for one of the state greats in Russ Ninemire.
She set several school records as a player at Hastings College, leading the Broncos to NAIA national championships in 2002 and 2003 before earning first-team All-America honors in 2004.
Eighmey later joined Hastings as an assistant coach before joining Tony Hobson at Fort Hays State.
"I was raised in an environment where there was an expectation to work hard and to do your best and to put yourself out there and what happens, happens," said Eighmey, who guided Hastings from 2012-15, including an appearance in the NAIA Final Four before taking the UNK job. "I was raised with the mindset and then through junior high and on into high school with Russ, believing that we're going to work really hard and we're going to give great effort. It paid off and we learned how to win.
"Those are really good character traits and values that have impacted my coaching career and hopefully the programs that I've been a part of."
Eighmey made three stops at Hastings — once as a player and twice as a coach — so her ties to the Broncos run deep. But UNK has become home now. Running the Lopers' program also has given Eighmey a chance to work with her husband, Devin. He is an assistant coach.
"For us to build something together and to spend that time together and to be able to game plan and recruit and kind of have one goal in mind and be able to trust each other completely and have that be part of something that we do together is a lot of fun," Eighmey said. "Obviously there have been challenges with it, too, so we learned a lot about each other."
