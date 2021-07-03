State college co-coach of year: With winning in her DNA, Eighmey elevates UNK women's basketball program

Led by all-conference players Elisa Backes, Brooke Carlson and Haley Simental, UNK finished Nos. 9 and 10 in the final polls, marking the program's best finish since 1997-98.

For Eighmey and the Lopers, it's been a steady climb toward the top of a very competitive conference for women's basketball.

The Lopers were 16-14 in Eighmey's first season (2015-16) in Kearney, then 12-16, 21-7 and 15-14.

UNK made a big jump in 2019-20, finishing 26-6 overall and third in the MIAA at 14-5. Though it was one of the best seasons in school history, it was heartbreak at the end as the Lopers were not selected for the NCAA Tournament.

But it was clear, UNK was on the right track.

"The first couple of years I just really felt like we were trying to keep our head above water, just in the sense of when you rebuild a program, you just try to recruit the best that you can," Eighmey said. "I think it takes you a couple years to figure out what works in the league that you're in, what works in the institution that you're coaching at."

By Year 3 or 4, Eighmey and her staff felt like they knew what type of players they wanted to recruit and what it was going to take to compete with MIAA powers Central Missouri and Fort Hays State.