Morningside ends Concordia's season in the NAIA Tournament

The Concordia women's season came to an end Saturday night in the NAIA basketball tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Morningside (29-2) eliminated the Bulldogs 83-67 in the quarterfinal round. Sierra Mitchell scored 26 points and Taylor Rodenburgh added 20 for Morningside, which will play in Monday's national semifinals.

Concordia (22-9) could never quite figure out the Morningside riddle, dropping all four meetings this season to the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champion Mustangs.

Morningside jumped to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter Saturday. The Mustangs' lead was cut to six before halftime. Concordia got to within six a Rylee Pauli jumper with 6 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs could not get closer.

Taylor Cockerill scored 17 points and Kayla Luebbe added 15 for the Bulldogs, who had won eight straight NAIA Tournament games heading in Saturday's game.

The Bulldogs turned 22 turnovers into 29 points in Friday's win against Marian (Indiana). Their pressure wasn't as effective against Morningside, which only had 11 turnovers.

South Sioux City graduate McKenna Sims added 13 points for Morningside.

