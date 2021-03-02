Morningside beats Concordia women on last-second shot to take GPAC crown

Sophia Peppers scored a layup with less than a second left as No. 7 Morningside defeated No. 17 Concordia 67-65 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship game Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Morningside won both regular-season meetings, 86-67 on Dec. 12 in Sioux City and 66-64 on Jan. 16 in Seward, in which the Mustangs won on a shot in the final seconds. Tuesday's championship followed a similar script to their previous matchup.

Peppers had 14 points at halftime as the Mustangs, sparked by a 21-10 scoring advantage in the first 10 minutes, led 38-31.

Concordia's Taysha Rushton scored 19 points in the first half.

Concordia pulled as close as 42-40 on Taylor Cockerill's three-pointer at the 6:46 mark of the third quarter but Morningside held a five-point advantage going into the final quarter.

Cockerill started the fourth quarter hot, going on an 8-0 personal run to give the Bulldogs the lead by one a minute in.

Taylor Rodenburgh knocked down a deep two with 90 seconds to go to give Morningside a two-point lead before Cockerill scored on a layup with seven seconds left to tie it.