Millard South grad Krull running point for South Dakota's Cinderella run in NCAA women's tourney

The pregame meal — the first-ever NCAA Round of 32 pregame meal for the South Dakota women — was done and Maddie Krull made her way back to the hotel room.

Krull wanted to treat it like any other gameday — relax, avoid watching TV and stay off the phone if possible.

But on Sunday, "I couldn't," said the South Dakota sophomore, who wanted to watch former Millard South teammate Jayme Horan and Creighton. "I had to finish the Creighton-Iowa game. I had to see Jayme go to the Sweet 16, so I couldn't even relax."

The Bluejays pulled one of the biggest upsets of the NCAA women's tournament, upending second-seeded Iowa 64-62 in front of a packed house of Hawkeye fans.

A few hours later, Krull and her Coyote teammates sealed the next big upset as 10th-seeded South Dakota stunned second-seeded Baylor 61-47 to reach the Sweet 16. Just a couple of days earlier, South Dakota knocked off Mississippi for its first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

Vermillion, South Dakota, has been buzzing ever since, and Krull, the Coyotes' starting point guard, is enjoying the Cinderella ride. A large number of fans awaited the team when it returned home Monday from Waco, Texas.

"One thing I love about Vermillion and what kind of drew me here is the community, and the community has shown how much they support women's basketball in the last couple of days," Krull said.

Krull is one of two Nebraskans on the South Dakota roster, the other being senior Regan Sankey, a Lincoln East grad.

Krull, a Super-Stater and 1,000-point scorer at Millard South, played all 40 minutes against Mississippi, finishing with 13 points, four assists and zero turnovers. Against Baylor, Krull had six points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes.

Both Mississippi and Baylor featured WNBA prospects.

The opportunity to just step foot onto the court for an NCAA Tournament game is a dream come true for Krull. But the Coyotes' surprising run has gone beyond those dreams.

"It started with I wanted to play in the NCAA Tournament and this has just exceeded that," Krull said. "This is all very new to all of us, which is the exciting thing."

A top-75 recruit coming out of high school, according to ESPN's women's recruiting rankings, Krull became the first player to start for the Coyotes as a freshman since 2016. She started all 25 games as a redshirt freshman that year and averaged 9.2 points per game.

Krull felt her sophomore year got off to a bit of a slow start, but she has started in every game. She's averaging 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds. More so, Krull is relishing a normal season after the COVID-19 outbreak two years ago and last season being altered by the pandemic as well.

The transition to the college game meant Krull had to learn to play at a faster pace and make quicker decisions with the ball. She also had to get stronger.

"College was really the first time that I was really introduced to a weight room," Krull quipped.

Helping Krull get comfortable are the three seniors — Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable — spearheading the Coyotes' run this year. The work ethic and how they play the game is inspiring, Krull says.

That's why Krull wants to keep the Coyotes' run going. South Dakota will play No. 12 Michigan at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Krull wants to take on the same mentality she had in the first two rounds when coach Dawn Plitzuweit told her players to want the ball in your hands, want to score.

"That just really stuck with me," Krull said. "A lot that feeds into it, too, is I'm not ready to play my last game with these seniors. The more we win the more games we get to play with them.

"We don't want that to be the end of the excitement, so we got a lot of work to do."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.