Lopers' season comes to an end with loss in Division II Sweet 16

The No. 9 Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball team saw its season come to an end in the NCAA Division II Sweet 16.

Powered by a big third-quarter run, No. 20 Central Missouri put away the Lopers 67-57 in the Central Regional final Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri.

The game was tied at 32-32 at halftime, and then the Jennies went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter, which included a banked-in three-pointer.

Four Central Missouri (22-4) players finished in double figures in scoring, led by Brooke Littrell (17 points). Freshman Charley Bovaird, a Lincoln East graduate, played nine minutes and finished with three points for Central Missouri.

Elkhorn graduate Brooke Carlson led the Lopers (23-4) with 19 points. Trinity Law had 11 and Klaire Kirsch chipped in 10 for UNK, which was trying to make its first Elite Eight in school history.

The Lopers had reached the Sweet 16 in two previous years (1998 and 2007).

UNK cut the deficit to 46-45 on a Law three-pointer with 3 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but the Jennies created some breathing room on Bovaird's three just before the end of the quarter.

Carlson's bucket with 1:53 remaining got the Lopers to within 59-57, but they didn't score again.

