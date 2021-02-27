Explosive first half carries Concordia women into GPAC finals

Concordia advanced to the finals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament with an 83-70 victory over Northwestern on Saturday in Seward.

The Bulldogs bolted to a 47-25 halftime lead on the strength of a 24-8 scoring advantage in the second quarter, and went on to beat the Red Raiders for the third time this season.

Concordia's Taysha Rushton had 24 points to lead all scorers, and Taylor Cockerill added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Northwestern (17-10) shot just 4-for-24 on three-pointers, including 1-for-14 in the first half.

Concordia pulled away with a 9-0 run early in the second quarter capped by a Cockerill three-pointer. Later, Sadie Powell's three ended an 8-0 Bulldog run, and the score was 45-23.

Concordia had defeated Northwestern twice before this season, 83-72 and 81-76.

Concordia (20-7), ranked 17th in the NAIA coaches' poll, will play the winner of the Briar Cliff-Morningside semifinal on Tuesday for the conference crown.

