Concordia's Taylor Cockerill named an NAIA All-American
Basketball NAIA Concordia vs. Southeastern

Concordia's Taylor Cockerill takes a shot against Southeastern during the 2019 NAIA women's national championship in Sioux City, Iowa.

 Clark Grell

Concordia's Taylor Cockerill was one of 10 players named a NAIA All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.

The Bulldog senior and Waverly graduate led her team in scoring (14.7 points per game), rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.2) while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Cockerill scored 20 or more points in eight games, including two 33-point performances. She nearly had a triple-double (17 points, 13 points and nine rebounds) in Concordia's NAIA Tournament quarterfinal loss to Morningside on Saturday night.

The All-America honors comes after Cockerill missed her entire 2019-20 season after tearing her ACL in an exhibition game against Creighton.

"She's one of the greatest of all time in our program's history with the things she accomplished — and that's just in three years," Concordia coach Drew Olson said in a news release. "One of my favorites to get to coach."

Cockerill has the option to return next season.

