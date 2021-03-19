 Skip to main content
Concordia women hold off Marian to advance to NAIA quarterfinals
Concordia women hold off Marian to advance to NAIA quarterfinals

The Concordia women's basketball team lost a chance to defend its 2019 national championship when last year's NAIA national tournament was stopped by the pandemic.

The new-look Bulldogs are trying to make up for it in 2021.

Freshman Taysha Rushton scored 27 points and 13th-seeded Concordia held off fourth-seeded Marian (Indiana) 73-67 Friday evening at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, to advance to the NAIA quarterfinals.

Concordia was up by double digits in the second half, but Marian made a late charge, cutting Concordia's lead to 64-62 with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, and 66-65 with less than 40 seconds remaining.

Junior Taylor Cockerill, who had 11 points, made one of two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 67-65 lead with 27 seconds remaining.

Concordia then forced a turnover on the ensuing possession. Rushton, a Lubbock, Texas, native, scored her 26th and 27th points at the free-throw line to push the lead to four.

Rylee Pauli blocked a shot on Marian's next trip down to court to seal the win. The Millard South graduate finished with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Concordia controlled most of the game. It took a 36-30 lead into halftime and then quickly scored the first four points of the second half, which led to a Marian timeout.

The Bulldogs forced 22 turnovers, which led to 29 points.

Concordia will play either Morningside or St. Francis on Saturday night.

Concordia University
