Concordia women had to go through a reboot, but the Bulldogs are finishing in a familiar place

Some think of Panama City Beach for spring break. Or South Padre Island.
Anywhere where suntan lotion and shades are a must.
For the Concordia women's basketball program, the only destination in mind each March is Sioux City, Iowa, home of the NAIA Tournament.
The Bulldogs strung together nine straight trips to the Tyson Events Center through last season, and getting there is not a hope, but an expectation, junior forward Mackenzie Koepke says. Even after this season's start — the team began 0-3 and then 6-5 — the Bulldogs' intentions never changed.
The travel plans didn't either.
There are 16 teams headed to Sioux City this weekend for the remaining rounds of the NAIA Tournament, and Concordia is one of them. The Bulldogs got there by winning 15 of their past 18 games, including a 71-54 win against Loyola-New Orleans in Saturday's opening round.
Concordia coach Drew Olson called reaching the final 16 "an awesome accomplishment" for this year's team, which has three new starters and multiple freshmen contributing.
"Especially with the way that we started this season," Olson said. "It looked a little bleak, but we've really kind of figured some things out and they're playing really good basketball right now."
Concordia (21-8) won a national championship in 2019, and it had the makings — led by All-Americans Grace Barry and Philly Lammers — to repeat in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the tournament after it started.
And then the reboot.
The Bulldogs had Taylor Cockerill, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing her ACL, back in the fold, and Koepke was a returning starter. But for the most part, the Bulldogs were pushing ahead with new parts.
Lack of experience, coupled with a tough schedule, led to a slow start, and a reevaluation of the style the team wanted to play. The team started to make gradual improvement and finished second to Morningside in the final GPAC standings.
"We worked well together throughout the whole season, but people started to accept their roles and we started figuring out how to play with each other a lot better and more efficiently," said Koepke, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate. "We started trusting each other a lot on the court, and that makes it a lot more fun."
It's been a lot of fun for Olson, too, who has molded a young squad that has seen seven freshmen or sophomores appear in 22 games or more.
"I think part of it is, in years past, those expectations were so ridiculously high — almost like win a national championship or bust — and there were so many games where it was just kind of like, we would walk in and we knew we were going to win, almost to the point where I didn't really have to coach," Olson said. This year, it hasn't been that way.
"Going into each game, the game-planning has been so fun with this coaching staff, the players' buy-in has been so good, and just seeing them grow and believe in themselves, it's been really, really fun to coach."
In previous years, Concordia was among the teams to beat in Sioux City. It's a bit different this year as the Bulldogs enter as the No. 13 seed.
They're the underdogs.
"To me I look at it as it's kind of a fun challenge, that the pressure's not really on us," Olson said. "We still have high expectations because of the program that we are, but I feel like what we have done has been a great accomplishment, and now let's go see if we can do more."
It's a role the players are comfortable with, too.
One of the team's best attributes, Koepke said, is playing mad. That showed in Saturday's game against Loyola when the Bulldogs started 3-of-26 from the field and trailed by 14 in the first half before coming back.
"We just play with fight and intensity, and when we play angry, we play good," Koepke said. "When we play out to get somebody, we are kind of unstoppable, I would say."
Concordia and fourth-seeded Marian (27-5) will play at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner of this year's NAIA Tournament will need to win four games in five days.
About half of the Concordia team has yet to play any minutes in the Sioux City/national tournament setting. But Olson thinks the team is ready for the challenge.
"I really believe we can win a national title," he said. "All 16 teams there are really good and it's going take great performances in each game to do that, but this team is very capable of doing that."
