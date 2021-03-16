Concordia women had to go through a reboot, but the Bulldogs are finishing in a familiar place

Concordia (21-8) won a national championship in 2019, and it had the makings — led by All-Americans Grace Barry and Philly Lammers — to repeat in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the tournament after it started.

And then the reboot.

The Bulldogs had Taylor Cockerill, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing her ACL, back in the fold, and Koepke was a returning starter. But for the most part, the Bulldogs were pushing ahead with new parts.

Lack of experience, coupled with a tough schedule, led to a slow start, and a reevaluation of the style the team wanted to play. The team started to make gradual improvement and finished second to Morningside in the final GPAC standings.

"We worked well together throughout the whole season, but people started to accept their roles and we started figuring out how to play with each other a lot better and more efficiently," said Koepke, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate. "We started trusting each other a lot on the court, and that makes it a lot more fun."

It's been a lot of fun for Olson, too, who has molded a young squad that has seen seven freshmen or sophomores appear in 22 games or more.