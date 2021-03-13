 Skip to main content
Big second half carries Concordia to opening win at NAIA tournament
Concordia took over the game in the second half, battling back from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Loyola (Louisiana) 71-54 Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA women's basketball national championships.

Concordia, playing in the Park City, Kansas, B Bracket, shot 18-for-22 from the free-throw line in improving to 21-8.

Taylor Cockerill was 10-for-11 on free throws and had a game-high 22 points, and added seven rebounds for Concordia.

The Bulldogs trailed 16-8 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime. Trailing by 10 in the third quarter, Concordia went on a 10-0 run capped by two Taylor Farrell free throws. Cockerill's bucket at the 1:11 mark of the third gave Concordia the lead for good at 46-45.

Consecutive baskets by Taysha Rushton and Mackenzie Toomey put Concordia up 62-53 in the fourth quarter. In a 29-second span, Cockerill sank four free throws in a row, and Mackenzie Koepke hit a three-pointer, ballooning the lead to 15 with 2:34 to play.

Farrell scored 14 points in 16 minutes of action off the bench, and Rushton had 10 points on an off shooting day (4-for-19).

Concordia limited Loyola to 27% shooting from the field. The Bulldogs held a 49-41 rebounding advantage, with Rylee Pauli tying Cockerill for the team lead with seven boards.

Kennedy Hansberry had 13 points to lead Loyola (21-2).

Concordia advanced to play in the 16-team final site in Sioux City, Iowa. Pairings are not set for the round of 16, which will be played over six days starting Thursday.

Concordia University
