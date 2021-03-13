Big second half carries Concordia to opening win at NAIA tournament; Loper women advance in D-II tourney

Concordia took over the game in the second half, battling back from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Loyola (Louisiana) 71-54 Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA women's basketball national championships.
Concordia, playing in the Park City, Kansas, B Bracket, shot 18-for-22 from the free-throw line in improving to 21-8.
Taylor Cockerill was 10-for-11 on free throws and had a game-high 22 points, and added seven rebounds for Concordia.
The Bulldogs trailed 16-8 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime. Trailing by 10 in the third quarter, Concordia went on a 10-0 run capped by two Taylor Farrell free throws. Cockerill's bucket at the 1:11 mark of the third gave Concordia the lead for good at 46-45.
Consecutive baskets by Taysha Rushton and Mackenzie Toomey put Concordia up 62-53 in the fourth quarter. In a 29-second span, Cockerill sank four free throws in a row, and Mackenzie Koepke hit a three-pointer, ballooning the lead to 15 with 2:34 to play.
“The shots weren’t falling early, but we stayed composed knowing we’re not just a three-point shooting team," Cockerill said. "We can drive and find other shots. We have that confidence to step up and hit them. Yeah, you miss one, you miss two, but we trust in each other. We have a lot of belief in each other.”
Farrell scored 14 points in 16 minutes of action off the bench, and Rushton had 10 points on an off shooting day (4-for-19).
“That’s why this team is so special — we just seem to have one or two players step up when we really need it," Concordia coach Drew Olson said. "It’s been different players all year. Taylor Farrell was amazing today. She kind of resuscitated us today and brought us back to life.”
Concordia limited Loyola to 27% shooting from the field. The Bulldogs held a 49-41 rebounding advantage, with Rylee Pauli tying Cockerill for the team lead with seven boards.
Kennedy Hansberry had 13 points to lead Loyola (21-2).
Concordia advances to play in the 16-team final site in Sioux City, Iowa. Pairings are not set for the round of 16, which will be played over six days starting Thursday.
Nebraska-Kearney 65, Minnesota Duluth 57: Elisa Backes scored 22 points and Klaire Kirsch added 21 as the Loper women won their NCAA Division II Tournament opener in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Kirsch added 15 rebounds to collect the double-double. Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson had a double-double, too, with 28 points and 11 rebounds.
Nebraska-Kearney finished 24-of-66 (36.4%) from the field and 5-for-14 (35.7%) from the beyond the arc, including three triples from Backes.
The second-seeded Lopers, who received a bye to start the tourney, will face fourth-seeded Central Missouri on Monday in the Central Region final. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
MSU Moorhead 84, Wayne State men 72: Minnesota State Moorhead shot 53% from the field and had six players score at least eight points in a win over Wayne State in the Division II national tournament in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Jacob Beeninga had 16 points for MSU Moorhead.
Wayne state had balance, too: Nate Moore led the way with 17 points, Alec Millender and Jordan Janssen scored 15 each, and Ben Dentlinger added 14 points.