Big second half carries Concordia to opening win at NAIA tournament; Loper women advance in D-II tourney

Concordia took over the game in the second half, battling back from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Loyola (Louisiana) 71-54 Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA women's basketball national championships.

Concordia, playing in the Park City, Kansas, B Bracket, shot 18-for-22 from the free-throw line in improving to 21-8.

Taylor Cockerill was 10-for-11 on free throws and had a game-high 22 points, and added seven rebounds for Concordia.

The Bulldogs trailed 16-8 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime. Trailing by 10 in the third quarter, Concordia went on a 10-0 run capped by two Taylor Farrell free throws. Cockerill's bucket at the 1:11 mark of the third gave Concordia the lead for good at 46-45.

Consecutive baskets by Taysha Rushton and Mackenzie Toomey put Concordia up 62-53 in the fourth quarter. In a 29-second span, Cockerill sank four free throws in a row, and Mackenzie Koepke hit a three-pointer, ballooning the lead to 15 with 2:34 to play.