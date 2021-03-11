After being left out of field in 2020, UNK women soaking in first NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 years

It also erased the bad taste of last year's finish. The Lopers lost in the MIAA Tournament semifinals but still felt they had done enough — they finished 26-6 — to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The selection committee didn't see it that way, leaving UNK off the invite list of a tournament that was eventually canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were definitely motivated," said junior center Brooke Carlson, who is second on the team in scoring. "We thought we had enough to get to a regional and just didn't get that from the committee, so we just wanted to come out and leave no doubt in their mind."

With everybody back from last year's team, the Lopers were primed to make another run at the postseason.

UNK won nine of its first 10 games and is currently riding a 12-game winning streak. It's a group that has played together for a long time.

Eighmey said the starting lineup didn't change for 45 or 46 straight games until senior Haley Simental was sidelined by an ankle injury late in the season.

Eighmey thought the Lopers had a chance to do something special, especially when this year's junior class — which includes Carlson, leading scorer Elisa Backes and Klaire Kirsch — arrived on campus.