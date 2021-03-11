After being left out of field in 2020, UNK women soaking in first NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 years

Carrie Eighmey told her Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball team Sunday that if it went into the gym of rival Fort Hays State and won an MIAA Tournament championship, she'd buy a hot tub.
Later in the day, UNK defeated the top-seeded Tigers 57-51 to win the program's first MIAA Tournament title.
Eighmey said she plans to hold true to her promise. There's video evidence of the coach making such an assurance, after all.
But before the Lopers enjoy a hot tub, they plan to soak in what remains of a successful season that will continue at this week's Division II tournament. UNK, at 22-3, is the No. 2 seed in the Warrensburg, Missouri, regional and will play either Emporia State or Minnesota Duluth on Saturday. Emporia State and Duluth will play Friday.
By winning the MIAA Tournament, the Lopers clinched their first NCAA Tournament berth in 12 seasons, and it comes two years after the team finished 15-14.
"I think it was special for our kids, especially because they've worked so hard and sacrificed a lot to get to a point where they were able to compete at the highest level," Eighmey said.
Sunday's victory against Fort Hays State served as a breakthrough moment for the Lopers. It came against a Tiger team that went 2-0 against UNK during the regular season, and the Lopers prevailed despite not having their starting point guard.
It also erased the bad taste of last year's finish. The Lopers lost in the MIAA Tournament semifinals but still felt they had done enough — they finished 26-6 — to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The selection committee didn't see it that way, leaving UNK off the invite list of a tournament that was eventually canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were definitely motivated," said junior center Brooke Carlson, who is second on the team in scoring. "We thought we had enough to get to a regional and just didn't get that from the committee, so we just wanted to come out and leave no doubt in their mind."
With everybody back from last year's team, the Lopers were primed to make another run at the postseason.
UNK won nine of its first 10 games and is currently riding a 12-game winning streak. It's a group that has played together for a long time.
Eighmey said the starting lineup didn't change for 45 or 46 straight games until senior Haley Simental was sidelined by an ankle injury late in the season.
Eighmey thought the Lopers had a chance to do something special, especially when this year's junior class — which includes Carlson, leading scorer Elisa Backes and Klaire Kirsch — arrived on campus.
"They were talented, just not very experienced, and since that year they've been growing and they have developed as players and people," Eighmey said. "We knew that this group would be pretty good eventually. We just didn't know how long it would take."
UNK went 15-14 in 2018-19 before an 11-win improvement in 2019-20.
The team has a lot more experience, Eighmey said of a group that took its early lumps against a very rugged MIAA conference. But it's also a very unselfish group, the coach adds.
"I think we just all care for each other, and we don't care who gets the credit, or who scores the most points," said Carlson, an Elkhorn graduate.
Eighmey said she wants the players to enjoy the opportunity this week. Only 48 teams are playing in the NCAA Division II Tournament and the Lopers are one of them.
But the plan is to make some noise, Carlson says, this week in Warrensburg, where a possible fourth matchup with Fort Hays State awaits.
No matter the outcome, the Lopers want to become NCAA Tournament regulars.
Now that's something they'll gladly soak up.
"Our hope is to have a successful program," Eighmy said. "not just a successful year."
Briefly
The D-II Warrensburg regional will have some local flavor to it.
Freshman Charley Bovaird is coming off the bench to average 6.6 points per game for Central Missouri. The Lincoln East graduate has a team-leading 44 three-pointers.
Lincoln Christian graduate Olivia Hollenbeck has started 22 of 25 games for Fort Hays State as a freshman. She's averaging 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, and has a team-leading 49 blocks.
Fremont graduate Sydney Golladay also is starting for Fort Hays State, and freshman Jessie Sallach, a South Loup graduate, has played in 25 games.
