'We clawed ourselves back': NWU men grind out 77-73 win against Simpson

Simpson came out hot to start the game. The Storm made each of their first four shots, including a pair of three-pointers and an and-one to take an 11-2 lead.

Landon Torneten and Jake Groteke each made big plays on both ends in the first half that quickly turned the tide. Groteke blocked three shots and Torneten had a key swat of the backboard on a layup in transition.

Torneten said his mindset is to always be aggressive and try to make the right play.

“I’m always looking for my shot but making winning plays is what stands out to me more than anything,” Torneten said. “Every play counts. Over a game, a culmination of winning plays leads us to one of these.”

Quick and prolific shooting out of the gates after halftime built a lead NWU would hold on to for the remainder of the game.

Peter Lash continued his great season, knocking down a pair of triples in the first few minutes of the second half. He finished with 20 points to lead the Prairie Wolves.

According to Torneten, two wins off the bounce this weekend was a huge boost for the team. But the attention is turned ahead to Buena Vista and Dubuque this week.