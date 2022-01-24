'We clawed ourselves back': NWU men grind out 77-73 win against Simpson

After a pair of road losses last week, Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball coach Dale Wellman wanted his young Prairie Wolves team to use its next two home games to get better and find an identity.
An overtime win on Saturday over Luther showed strides. A come-from-behind win Monday night proved the Prairie Wolves could grind out a win with defense and offensive rebounding.
They used those two to edge Simpson 77-73 despite falling behind by nine points in the first three minutes.
“This is a different type of team than some teams we have had in the past,” Wellman said. “Those are two things that I think should be our identity. And fortunately, we clawed ourselves back into the game and made it a game for the last 30 minutes.”
NWU was able to squeak it out thanks to a timely turnover by the Storm when they were down by three with under 10 seconds remaining. That was a key in the second half when the Prairie Wolves really made their mark with some buckets inside the paint.
“We struggled a little bit from outside the arc, so we told our guys to brace that and make sure we get the ball into positions that allow us to score,” Wellman said. “We were able to get some good looks driving, posting up and getting offensive rebounds.”
Simpson came out hot to start the game. The Storm made each of their first four shots, including a pair of three-pointers and an and-one to take an 11-2 lead.
Landon Torneten and Jake Groteke each made big plays on both ends in the first half that quickly turned the tide. Groteke blocked three shots and Torneten had a key swat of the backboard on a layup in transition.
Torneten said his mindset is to always be aggressive and try to make the right play.
“I’m always looking for my shot but making winning plays is what stands out to me more than anything,” Torneten said. “Every play counts. Over a game, a culmination of winning plays leads us to one of these.”
Quick and prolific shooting out of the gates after halftime built a lead NWU would hold on to for the remainder of the game.
Peter Lash continued his great season, knocking down a pair of triples in the first few minutes of the second half. He finished with 20 points to lead the Prairie Wolves.
According to Torneten, two wins off the bounce this weekend was a huge boost for the team. But the attention is turned ahead to Buena Vista and Dubuque this week.
“Hopefully we can take it to our couple of road games,” he said. “We are going to get prepared for them, but it feels really good getting those two, Saturday and today.”
Nebraska Wesleyan, now 10-7, will play Buena Vista on Wednesday night.