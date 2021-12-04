Torneten, Glenn lead NWU men to fourth straight victory; Concordia women outlast Northwestern in OT

Landon Torneten and Carter Glenn each scored 21 points to lead the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team to an 80-62 victory against Luther on Saturday in Decorah, Iowa.
Torneten connected on four three-pointers for NWU (5-2), which shot 49.2% from the field, including 34.6% from behind the arc.
Nebraska Wesleyan has won four straight games and is 2-0 in American Rivers Conference play for the fourth time in five seasons.
NWU also turned to defense in the victory, limiting Luther (1-7) to one made three-pointer. The Norse shot 35.5% from the field.
Eastern Washington men 92, Omaha 81: Rylan Bergersen had a career-high 32 points as Eastern Washington beat the Mavericks in Omaha. Bergersen made 10 of 13 shots. He added six rebounds.
Steele Venters had 21 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (4-4).
Nick Ferrarini scored a career-high 23 points for the Mavericks (1-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Darrius Hughes added 12 points.
Concordia women 84, Northwestern 82, OT: Taysha Rushton had a big second half to lead the No. 25 Bulldogs past No. 12 Northwestern in Seward.
Concordia trailed by as many as 11 points and was down nine in the fourth quarter. Rushton scored all of her 15 points after halftime to lead the rally.
Rushton hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 71-71, forcing overtime. Sadie Powell scored all nine of her points in the extra session for the Bulldogs (6-4, 3-3 Great Plains Athletic Conference).
“Taysha hit a big three when we needed it,” Concordia coach Drew Olson said. “We kind of knew Sadie would be the right person out there because of the way they were defending us. She was ready for the challenge and stepped up and hit some big shots to give us the lead.”
Millard South grad Rylee Pauli led Concordia with 17 points and five rebounds.