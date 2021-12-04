Torneten, Glenn lead NWU men to fourth straight victory; Concordia women outlast Northwestern in OT

Landon Torneten and Carter Glenn each scored 21 points to lead the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team to an 80-62 victory against Luther on Saturday in Decorah, Iowa.

Torneten connected on four three-pointers for NWU (5-2), which shot 49.2% from the field, including 34.6% from behind the arc.

Nebraska Wesleyan has won four straight games and is 2-0 in American Rivers Conference play for the fourth time in five seasons.

NWU also turned to defense in the victory, limiting Luther (1-7) to one made three-pointer. The Norse shot 35.5% from the field.

Eastern Washington men 92, Omaha 81: Rylan Bergersen had a career-high 32 points as Eastern Washington beat the Mavericks in Omaha. Bergersen made 10 of 13 shots. He added six rebounds.

Steele Venters had 21 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (4-4).

Nick Ferrarini scored a career-high 23 points for the Mavericks (1-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Darrius Hughes added 12 points.