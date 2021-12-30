 Skip to main content
Torneten, Carter lead NWU men to bounce-back win in Oregon
  Updated
After losing on a last-second free throw Wednesday night, the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team bounced back with a 94-77 win against Williamette on Thursday in Salem, Oregon.

Landon Torneten scored 23 points and freshman Carter Glenn added 20 points for NWU, which shot nearly 50% from the field.

Torneten, a 6-foot-6 forward from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was 7-of-10 from the field. He was perfect on each of his four three-point attempts.

Williamette pulled to within 52-48 with 14 minutes, 48 seconds remaining before NWU pushed the lead back to 10 on Glenn's jump shot at the 13:31 mark. The Prairie Wolves closed the game on a 15-5 run.

The Prairie Wolves (7-5), a night earlier, lost 69-68 to George Fox, which hit a free throw with 2 seconds left to prevail.

NWU will play at Colorado College on Tuesday before returning to conference play.

