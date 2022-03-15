'The whole experience has been surreal': Seward grad has role in Longwood's first run to NCAA Tournament

Nate Lliteras plays Division I college basketball at a school that would stump many if it showed up on a trivia card.

Every once in a while somebody will tell the Seward graduate that they've heard of it.

"But the majority of the time when somebody asks what school I got to, I tell them Longwood, they go, 'Oh, I don't know where that is,'" Lliteras said.

That's changing for the 5,000-student school located in Farmville, Virginia.

Lliteras, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, and his Lancer teammates have gained some national attention in recent weeks, most notably two Sundays ago when Longwood won the Big South Tournament to clinch the school's first bid to the NCAA Tournament. Lliteras had three three-pointers in the win over Winthrop, and his phone was blowing up after the game.

The highlights were on ESPN. A week later, Longwood's name was called on Selection Sunday on CBS.

Lliteras will be one of the first players off the bench when the 14th-seeded Lancers play at 1:45 p.m. Thursday on CBS. The opponent is Tennessee, a No. 3 seed and one of the hottest teams in the country.

For Longwood, a heavy underdog, it's a great opportunity to make a name for itself.

"It's a smaller school, but I think already we've created some exposure for us, but if we can get this upset … monumental for the university," Lliteras said.

The chance to play in the Big Dance is very rewarding, Lliteras said. Since he was 4, Lliteras has wanted to play college basketball.

"My goal was just to play (basketball), but once I got here I was like, 'Now I want to win,'" said Lliteras, who earned second-team all-state honors in Class B as a senior.

Longwood had some work to do after finishing 12-17 last year. But the Lancers bolstered their roster through the transfer portal, and players already in the program, like Lliteras, were getting stronger and improving.

What followed was a sweep of the Big South regular-season and tournament titles.

Lliteras has played a key role. He comes off the bench to give the Lancers depth and a three-point threat while averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in more than 14 minutes per game.

The former Seward standout redshirted as a freshman before seeing limited time last year.

"Coming off the bench this year, it's rewarding because of all the hard work I've been putting in," said Lliteras, who is third on the team in made three-pointers. "This is always what I wanted to do, so coming on, helping out the team as much as I can with whatever minutes I get, just go get some rebounds, make some shots and help us win."

Longwood has won a bunch this year. The Lancers are 26-6, and the community is buzzing ahead of the team's first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Lliteras is one of a handful of Nebraska natives playing in the NCAA Tournament. In addition to hoping Longwood gets some more exposure, Lliteras takes pride in representing the Cornhusker State in March.

"I just kind of want to help open the nation's eyes to Nebraska," said Lliteras, who also considered offers from Stony Brook, Air Force and Army before picking Longwood. "I mean, we don't have a lot going, but we still have basketball players. It's pretty heartwarming to feel that."

With an automatic bid in its pocket, Longwood knew it would be playing this week, but that didn't diminish suspense Sunday night when the team gathered with many fans to watch the selection show.

Lliteras had seen projections. Some of them had Longwood playing powers Duke or Villanova. When he saw Duke's name appear on the show, he thought maybe this was when Longwood would hear its name.

It was actually a few minutes later. A date with Tennessee was set, and Lliteras' basketball dreams continue to come to life.

"It's kind of hard to put into words," Lliteras said. "The whole experience has been surreal, but that kind of made it reality that we're actually going."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

