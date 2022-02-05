State college hoops: Second-half cold spell by NWU men allows Wartburg to race to victory

Nebraska Wesleyan's shooters went cold in the second half of an 84-69 men's basketball loss to Wartburg on Saturday at Snyder Arena.

The Prairie Wolves shot 46% from the field in the first half and led 43-39 at halftime. Wartburg, however, outscored NWU 45-26 in the second half.

NWU was just 8-of-28 (29%) from the field in the second half, including 3-of-12 on three-pointers. Wartburg shot 58% from the field after halftime.

The game was tied at 54-54 before Wartburg went on a 16-0 run.

Three Wartburg (16-5, 9-3 American Rivers Conference) players scored at least 20 points, including Drew Olson (24).

Peter Lash had 15 points and Landon Torneten added 13 for the Prairie Wolves (12-9, 6-6).

Concordia men 92, Dordt 62: Noah Schutte scored 18 points to lead five Bulldogs in double-figuring scoring.

The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 14-4 run.

Concordia improved to 21-5 overall and 14-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs were a half game behind Briar Cliff in the GPAC standings entering the day.

North Dakota men 92, Omaha 85: Paul Bruns scored 21 points and Ethan Igbanugo scored 17 points and North Dakota snapped its 12-game losing streak with a win in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Tsotne Tsartsidze and Bentiu Panoam scored 15 points apiece for North Dakota (5-20, 1-11 Summit League).

Frankie Fidler scored a season-high 35 points for the Mavericks (4-20, 3-10). Marco Smith added 13 points. Felix Lemetti had eight rebounds.

Omaha defeated North Dakota 98-82 on Jan. 6.

