State college hoops: Hawkins drops 30 in Jays' win at Georgetown; NWU falls short in final seconds at Loras

Senior Ryan Hawkins held his follow-through after launching his first two three-point attempts Saturday, presuming each one was destined to splash through the net.

Neither did.

One nicked the front rim and skipped off the backboard. The next one danced around the iron before rolling out.

But the hobbled Hawkins was not deterred.

The veteran scorer, who's been the centerpiece to CU's offensive attack all year, kept moving and cutting until he found more openings within the Georgetown defense. His teammates were ready to deliver the on-time passes.

Hawkins, battling through a knee injury, made eight three-pointers and finished with 30 points Saturday, guiding the shorthanded Jays (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) to an 80-66 road win in Washington D.C.

Hawkins ended up attempting a school-record 18 three-pointers Saturday. He'd fired up just 17 total threes in his last five games combined.

It's been a top priority for most opponents all season to limit Hawkins' long-range looks, particularly given the inconsistent shooting by his inexperienced teammates. But Georgetown (6-17, 0-12) wasn't able to replicate that plan.

Hawkins spotted up in transition. He found open shooting windows on the back-side of CU's pick-and-roll actions. He trailed the play early in possessions and caught the defense napping. He darted around screens and got free.

Loras men 80, Nebraska Wesleyan 79: Carter Glenn scored 31 points but it wasn't enough for the NWU men in Dubuque, Iowa.

Trailing 80-78, Wesleyan's Jack Groeteke drew a foul with three seconds remaining. He made the first free throw but missed the second.

Cole Navigato led Loras (16-7, 8-6 American Rivers Conference) with 16 points. Loras avenged Monday's loss to NWU in Lincoln.

Glenn, a Lincoln East graduate, was 11-of-16 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. NWU dropped to 13-10 and 7-7 in the ARC.

South Dakota State men 82, Omaha 61: In Brookings, South, Dakota, Zeke Mayo matched his season high with 21 points as South Dakota State extended its win streak to 14 games.

Douglas Wilson had 19 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (23-4, 14-0 Summit League). Luke Appel added 12 points. Aurora graduate Baylor Scheierman had eight rebounds and six assists.

Nick Ferrarini had 14 points for the Mavericks (4-22, 3-12), who have now lost four games in a row.

