State college hoops glance: Xavier downs Creighton behind 29-2 run; Wesleyan men see win streak snapped

Creighton wilted away after building a convincing first-half lead against No. 21 Xavier Saturday, unable to take back the momentum as the Musketeers seized control with a 29-2 run after halftime.

It's a collapse that'll sting for some time — particularly for a young Jays squad that's looking to build confidence with the goal of ultimately earning an NCAA tournament bid later this season.

But CU has work to do to prove it belongs within that upper-tier of college hoops teams. Saturday's disastrous second half is evidence of that.

Instead of celebrating a resume-boosting win over a veteran Musketeers' squad inside CHI Health Center Omaha, Creighton will soon be facing a real gut-check moment following the 74-64 defeat. It plays at UConn and at Seton Hall next.

The issues were exposed after the break Saturday.

The Jays got out-scored 11-0 in the first four minutes after halftime. Their 17-point lead got cut to 36-30 almost immediately.

Xavier kept coming.

Senior Paul Scruggs finished off a layup and then tipped in his own miss the next time down, to pull his team within 36-34. A few possessions later, the Musketeers had a 38-36 lead on a runout dunk by junior Zach Freemantle.

Dubuque men 84, Nebraska Wesleyan 64: Coming off of its best three-point shooting performance of the season, the Prairie Wolves were not able to find the same success from downtown, snapping a three-game winning streak. NWU was just 22.2% from deep. Despite not being able to connect from the arc, Nebraska Wesleyan did shoot 43.1% from the field and 80% from the free-throw stripe. Additionally, the 64 points are the most Dubuque has allowed over the last four games.

The game started with a tussle as the first 10 minutes of action had the teams trading baskets with neither building a lead greater than two possession.

Peter Lash led Nebraska Wesleyan with 23 points. Lash went a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line and was 7-for-11 from the field. On the season, Lash has scored 20 or more points in seven games. Landon Torneten added 11 points as he shot 4-for-6 from the field and hit all three free throws.

Omaha men 69, UMKC 68: Freshman Frankie Fidler hit a floater in the lane at the buzzer to lift the Mavericks to a home victory against the Kangaroos.

Fidler was 12-of-16 from the field and finished with a career-high 25 points.

Omaha trailed 33-25 at halftime but rallied to take the lead. Darrius Hughes gave the Mavs a 63-56 lead with 4:35 remaining before UMKC rallied to tie the game at 65-65.

The Kangaroos took a 68-67 lead on Marvin Nesbitt's layup with 12 seconds left before Fidler answered with the game-winning shot.

Dylan Broughman added 13 points for UNO, which shot 55% from the field.

