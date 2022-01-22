State college hoops glance: Nebraska Wesleyan men storm back to beat Luther in OT

The Nebraska Wesleyan men outlasted Luther in overtime 73-71 on Saturday at Snyder Arena, completing a hefty comeback.
After the Norse took a 71-70 lead in the extra period, Josh Rogers hit a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
It was an uphill battle for NWU, trailing 33-28 at halftime and 45-30 just four minutes in the second half. Luther held on to a double-digit lead until 9:18 left in regulation.
The Prairie Wolves finished the second half on an 8-0 run in the last three minutes to force overtime and held off the Norse's buzzer-beating attempt.
Rogers led NWU with a game-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Jack Groeteke tallied 13 points and eight boards, and Peter Lash had nine points with nine rebounds.
NWU outscored Luther 38-26 in the paint and won the rebound battle 62-37.
Denver men 94, Omaha 63: Tevin Smith scored 18 points and three others scored in double figures for the Pioneers, who shot nearly 57% from the field in a home victory.
The Mavericks were held to 36.8% shooting from the field and 23.1% from three-point range. Omaha dished out eight assists while Denver recorded 20.
Felix Lemetti led the Mavericks with 12 points and Akol Arop and Marco Smith each chipped in 10. Lemetti scored two of Omaha's three triples, while Arop led all Mavericks with eight rebounds.
The Pioneers raced out to a 50-24 halftime lead and buried 12 three-pointers. Four Pioneers shot above 50% from three.
Creighton men 60, DePaul 47: Ryan Kalkbrenner powered the Greg McDermott-less Bluejays with a game-high 18 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks, finishing 6-of-8 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
DePaul led 38-28 early in the second half, but went scoreless over the next eight minutes. Creighton went on a 17-0 run in that stretch and outscored the Blue Demons 32-9 to close out the game. In the final 15:46, Creighton shot 57.9% from the field and limited DePaul to 11.8% shooting.
Creighton's Trey Alexander scored all of Creighton's bench points with a career-high 12 point performance. The sophomore dished out three assists and tallied two steals in the second half alone. DePaul as a team had 15 points, three assists and two steals in that period.
Ryan Hawkins was the third Bluejay to finish in double figures with 11 points.
Northwestern men 92, Concordia 77: The Red Raiders snapped a six-game losing streak as Alex Van Kalsbeek tied a career-high with 35 points. The sophomore forward shot 14-of-19 from the field and 7-of-8 on free throws.
The Bulldogs had four players, Carter Kent, Noah Schutte, Gage Smith and A.J. Watson, finish with double-figure scoring totals. Kent led Concordia with 19 points, including 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Northwestern stifled the Bulldogs offense, holding the team to 25% shooting from beyond the arc. Concordia was outrebounded 34-30 and recorded just eight assists compared to the Red Raiders' 18.
Northwestern women 74, Concordia 68: The Bulldogs were held to 39.1% shooting from the field and 18.2% on three-point field goals. Taysha Rushton led all players in scoring, making 10-of-22 field goals for 26 points. The freshman guard also grabbed four rebounds and recorded a block.
Concordia was outrebounded 46-35 by Northwestern. The Red Raiders had two players, Taylor VanderVelde and Molly Schany, record double-doubles in points and rebounds.