State college hoops glance: Nebraska Wesleyan men storm back to beat Luther in OT

Felix Lemetti led the Mavericks with 12 points and Akol Arop and Marco Smith each chipped in 10. Lemetti scored two of Omaha's three triples, while Arop led all Mavericks with eight rebounds.

The Pioneers raced out to a 50-24 halftime lead and buried 12 three-pointers. Four Pioneers shot above 50% from three.

Creighton men 60, DePaul 47: Ryan Kalkbrenner powered the Greg McDermott-less Bluejays with a game-high 18 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks, finishing 6-of-8 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

DePaul led 38-28 early in the second half, but went scoreless over the next eight minutes. Creighton went on a 17-0 run in that stretch and outscored the Blue Demons 32-9 to close out the game. In the final 15:46, Creighton shot 57.9% from the field and limited DePaul to 11.8% shooting.

Creighton's Trey Alexander scored all of Creighton's bench points with a career-high 12 point performance. The sophomore dished out three assists and tallied two steals in the second half alone. DePaul as a team had 15 points, three assists and two steals in that period.

Ryan Hawkins was the third Bluejay to finish in double figures with 11 points.