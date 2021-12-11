 Skip to main content
State college hoops glance: Hawkins' career game lifts Bluejays past No. 24 BYU
Ryan Hawkins scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the first half and Creighton beat No. 24 BYU 83-71 on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Creighton (9-2) built its lead to as many as 20 before the break, helped by Hawkins' four three-pointers.

Hawkins finished 10-for-18 from the field, including 4-for-8 on threes, and had eight rebounds for the Bluejays.

Alex Barcello scored 28 points for BYU (8-2), shooting 5-of-7 on three-pointers. Gideon George played 20 minutes off the bench and led the Cougars with 11 rebounds.

Down by 21 points in the second half, the Cougars closed within 10 with just under nine minutes remaining when Seneca Knight hit one of his three three-pointers.

Dubuque 76, Nebraska Wesleyan 63: Peter Ragen scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Spartans past Nebraska Wesleyan at Snyder Arena.

The teams were tied 31-31 at halftime. The Spartans (6-4, 3-1 American Rivers) pulled away for a 10-point lead before Tyler Converse and Connor Riekenberg hit consecutive three-pointers to pull the Prairie Wolves to within 55-51. Ragen answered with a layup to spark a 12-0 Dubuque run. Ragen also had back-to-back threes in the run.

Peter Lash led Wesleyan (5-4, 2-2) with 17 points, and Landon Torneten added 14. Jaylin McCants had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Dubuque. The Spartans outshot the Wolves 51.5%-37.9% in the second half, plus outscored them 25-14 in the paint.

 

