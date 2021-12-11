State college hoops glance: Hawkins' career game lifts Bluejays past No. 24 BYU

Ryan Hawkins scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the first half and Creighton beat No. 24 BYU 83-71 on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Creighton (9-2) built its lead to as many as 20 before the break, helped by Hawkins' four three-pointers.

Hawkins finished 10-for-18 from the field, including 4-for-8 on threes, and had eight rebounds for the Bluejays.

Alex Barcello scored 28 points for BYU (8-2), shooting 5-of-7 on three-pointers. Gideon George played 20 minutes off the bench and led the Cougars with 11 rebounds.

Down by 21 points in the second half, the Cougars closed within 10 with just under nine minutes remaining when Seneca Knight hit one of his three three-pointers.

Dubuque 76, Nebraska Wesleyan 63: Peter Ragen scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Spartans past Nebraska Wesleyan at Snyder Arena.